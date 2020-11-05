TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.
TE Connectivity has raised its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.
Shares of TEL opened at $101.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In related news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
