TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL opened at $101.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.