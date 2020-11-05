TD Securities Trims Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Target Price to C$19.00

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Laurentian set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.38.

ARE stock opened at C$14.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.45. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.94 and a 1-year high of C$19.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

About Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

