TD Securities Cuts Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE SOT.UN opened at C$3.63 on Monday. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$6.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.99 million and a PE ratio of 6.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

