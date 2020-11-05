TD Securities Cuts Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target to $5.00

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SLTTF opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT owns interests in and operates 36 strategic and well positioned real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres and includes two downtown assets in Chicago, Illinois. 61% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

