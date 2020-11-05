TD Securities Cuts Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target to $5.00

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:SLTTF opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.57.
Slate Office REIT Company Profile
