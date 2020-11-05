Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Trading 13.2% Higher

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) shares traded up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03. 103,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 192,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Target Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.79 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 26.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 717,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 67,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 646.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $105,000.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (NYSE:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

