Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL.L) (THRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL.L) (LON:THRL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL.L)’s previous dividend of $1.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:THRL opened at GBX 110.20 ($1.44) on Thursday. Target Healthcare REIT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 65.58 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.50 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.11 million and a PE ratio of 13.84.

Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL.L) Company Profile

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

