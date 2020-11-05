Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 37.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 842,734 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $8,424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $5,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 267,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $4,194,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

