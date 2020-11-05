TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.68 ($29.04).

Get TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €27.10 ($31.88) on Monday. TAG Immobilien AG has a twelve month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a twelve month high of €27.18 ($31.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.11.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.