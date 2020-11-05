T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.96.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $116.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $123.42. The company has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

