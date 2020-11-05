Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $90.00

Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.23), with a volume of 6799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.24).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics plc (SNX.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Synectics plc (SNX.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $19.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10.

In other news, insider Paul Webb acquired 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £897.98 ($1,173.22).

About Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public space applications.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics plc (SNX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics plc (SNX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.