Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading 10.9% Higher

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) traded up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $18.95. 1,409,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 501,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $761.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,470,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 330,894 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 353,812 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 804,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

