SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Invitae in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVTA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Invitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 12,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $398,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,357 shares of company stock worth $3,214,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth about $577,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 102,309 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 120.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the second quarter worth about $32,240,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

