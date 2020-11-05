Surge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CEO Kevin Brian Cox Buys 157,559 Shares of Stock

Surge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CEO Kevin Brian Cox purchased 157,559 shares of Surge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $12,604.72.
SURG opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Surge Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.
About Surge
Featured Article: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.