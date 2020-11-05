Surge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CEO Kevin Brian Cox Buys 157,559 Shares of Stock

Surge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CEO Kevin Brian Cox purchased 157,559 shares of Surge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $12,604.72.

SURG opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Surge Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

About Surge

Surge Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial and telecommunications services in the United States. It offers discounted talk, text, and 4G LTE data wireless plans; subsidized wireless service to qualifying low income customers; SurgePhone Volt 5XL smartphones; and SurgePays Visa cards.

