Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Gap Down to $1.97

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $1.84. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 76,842 shares.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Friday, July 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.56. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 30.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 527,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 160,996 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

