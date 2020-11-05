Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Superior Drilling Products to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SDPI opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

