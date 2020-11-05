Super Micro Computer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 830 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,527% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

OTCMKTS SMCI opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

In related news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 3,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $80,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 58,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

