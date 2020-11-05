Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%. Super Micro Computer updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.58 EPS.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $80,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.