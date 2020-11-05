Suncorp Group Limited (SUN.AX) (ASX:SUN) Insider Elmer Kupper Purchases 12,500 Shares

Suncorp Group Limited (SUN.AX) (ASX:SUN) insider Elmer Kupper bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$8.17 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of A$102,125.00 ($72,946.43).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.75, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Get Suncorp Group Limited (SUN.AX) alerts:

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Suncorp Group Limited (SUN.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Limited (SUN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group Limited (SUN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.