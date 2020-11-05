SunCoke Energy (SXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $3.40 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $281.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

SXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

