Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:INN opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $12.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $598.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.06.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

