Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) versus (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) Critical Survey

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) and (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of (WGRP) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Subsea 7 and (WGRP), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 0 1 1 0 2.50 (WGRP) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Subsea 7 and (WGRP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 -31.13% -7.15% -5.19% (WGRP) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Subsea 7 and (WGRP)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $3.66 billion 0.62 -$83.60 million $0.05 142.10 (WGRP) $849.98 million 0.04 -$108.09 million N/A N/A

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than (WGRP).

Summary

Subsea 7 beats (WGRP) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; life of field services, such as inspection, repair, maintenance, integrity management, and remote intervention of subsea infrastructure; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines; hook-up services; and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water. In addition, it operates heavy lifting operations for oil and gas structures; and installs offshore wind farm foundations and inter-array cables, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities. It has a fleet of 5 chartered vessels and 91 ROVs. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About (WGRP)

Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gasand power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage.

