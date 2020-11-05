Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Up 58.9% This Week

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, Coinone and HitBTC. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00069115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00183295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00027412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.69 or 0.01040456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000164 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Gate.io, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, BitForex and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

