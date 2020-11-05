StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Facebook by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $287.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.