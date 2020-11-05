StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $279,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.25. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

