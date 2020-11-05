StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 80 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.13 and a 200-day moving average of $194.22. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

