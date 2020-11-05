StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

