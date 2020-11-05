Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €98.00 by Warburg Research

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been given a €98.00 ($115.29) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBS. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

SBS stock opened at €131.00 ($154.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 82.81. Stratec has a twelve month low of €46.40 ($54.59) and a twelve month high of €136.60 ($160.71). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €122.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €99.72.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

