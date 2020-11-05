Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash Sells 5,700 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $212,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.23. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after buying an additional 305,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 124,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 122,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 66,139 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

