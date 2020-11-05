Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash Sells 5,700 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $212,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ STOK opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.23. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after buying an additional 305,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 124,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 122,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 66,139 shares in the last quarter.
Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.
