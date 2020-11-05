Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mplx Call Options (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,199 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 837% compared to the average daily volume of 555 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mplx by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 182,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mplx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,892,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.93. Mplx has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

