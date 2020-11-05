Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of GoHealth Put Options (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 768 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,139% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $4,367,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $11.59 on Thursday. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOCO shares. Bank of America started coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on GoHealth in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

