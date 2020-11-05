Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 71,228 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,010% compared to the average volume of 6,417 put options.

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Macy’s by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,840,000 after buying an additional 2,570,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Macy’s by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,134,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,963,000 after buying an additional 1,350,108 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 37.0% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,244,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 875,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 169,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

