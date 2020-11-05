Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Godaddy Put Options (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,972 put options on the company. This is an increase of 916% compared to the typical volume of 194 put options.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Godaddy will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

In other Godaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $807,470.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,671.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,686,970. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,566,000 after purchasing an additional 67,081 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Godaddy by 57.6% during the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,306,000 after buying an additional 604,444 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Godaddy by 33.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Godaddy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,044,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Godaddy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 747,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,779,000 after purchasing an additional 51,658 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

