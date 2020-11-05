Stifel Nicolaus Cuts HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target to $0.60

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.90 to $0.60 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE HEXO opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.33. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

