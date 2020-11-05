Stifel Firstegy Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.16.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$1.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $307.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$1.30.

In other Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$31,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,565.68.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

