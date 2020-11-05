Stifel Firstegy Reiterates Buy Rating for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

TWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.26.

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$0.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $219.97 million and a PE ratio of -4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.44. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.75.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

