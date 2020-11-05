Stifel Firstegy Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.16.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $233.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.86. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

