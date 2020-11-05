Stifel Firstegy Reiterates Buy Rating for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Firstegy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$1.15 price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.65.

Get CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) alerts:

TSE:CEU opened at C$0.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.89, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.95.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$159.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas James Simons bought 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,508.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,740,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,177,807.64. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 41,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$30,836.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,663,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,240,847.91. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 126,845 shares of company stock valued at $97,182.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.