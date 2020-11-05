Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Short Interest Update

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. 140166 raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

