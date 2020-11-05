Steven John Dichiaro Sells 2,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $174,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,006.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $171,980.00.

GL opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 131,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 88,394 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Globe Life by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 143,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

