Steven Cakebread Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,565 shares in the company, valued at $632,466. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $171,300.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $179,700.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $153,800.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $154,800.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $162,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $198,700.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $175,500.00.

Yext stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,860,000 after purchasing an additional 872,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Yext by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yext by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after buying an additional 48,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Yext by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 334,490 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after buying an additional 64,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

