Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,020 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Steris were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 45.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 72.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $177.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.36. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $192.97.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

In other Steris news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

