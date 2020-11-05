Stephens Boosts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $42.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.44.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $36.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,178,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 97,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 144.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 73,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $354,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

