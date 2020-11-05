Stephen M. Zide Sells 6,015 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $257,682.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

