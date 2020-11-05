STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STEP. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$0.60 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised STEP Energy Services from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$0.40 price target on STEP Energy Services and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

TSE STEP opened at C$0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.98. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

