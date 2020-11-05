Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Myron E. Ullman III Sells 4,258 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Myron E. Ullman III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.7% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

