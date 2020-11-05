Standpoint Research Trims HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) Target Price to C$0.60

HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) had its price target reduced by Standpoint Research from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports.

Shares of TSE:HEXO opened at C$0.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $395.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. HEXO Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.58.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

