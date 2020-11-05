Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Stagecoach Group stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $349.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

