STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Holdings Decreased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,636,000 after buying an additional 1,430,397 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,604,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 1,133,934 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,318,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,987,000 after buying an additional 952,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,778,000 after buying an additional 650,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

STAG stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

