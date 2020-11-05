Spot Coffee Ltd. (SPP.V) (CVE:SPP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Spot Coffee Ltd. (SPP.V) (CVE:SPP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 236110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

About Spot Coffee Ltd. (SPP.V) (CVE:SPP)

SPoT Coffee (Canada) Ltd. designs, builds, operates, and franchises community-oriented cafÃ©s in Canada and the United States. The company's cafes provide meals and in-house roasted gourmet coffee. It operates a total of 25 cafÃ©s in development or under construction, which include 5 corporate-owned cafÃ©s located in Buffalo, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, and Glens Falls; 10 operating franchise cafÃ©s in Orchard Park, Kenmore, Hertel, West Hartford, Hamburg, Clarence, Williamsville, Waterfront Village, Amherst, and West Seneca; 5 Express cafÃ©s operating under license to Dash's Supermarkets and to Chartwells at the Buffalo State College; and 5 franchise locations being developed and under construction.

