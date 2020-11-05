Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$29.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.75.

TOY opened at C$28.79 on Wednesday. Spin Master Corp. has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$42.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.28.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$389.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$339.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

